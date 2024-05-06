Woman tells sister she isn't as 'desirable' as her, 'that's why good men don't want her.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister that she isn’t as desirable as me and that’s why good men don’t want her?"

My sister is difficult. Ever since we were children she’s always been very demanding, and expected everything to go her way. We are a year apart, I’m 29f she’s 30f.

She got pregnant by her high school boyfriend, and never got a job or education. She was convinced she was going to have a traditional life, working husband and she would stay home with the kids. Except the two of them fought all the time and couldn’t stay together. She now has three kids, two with him, one with her most recent ex boyfriend.

She lives with and mooches off our parents, who are desperate to get rid of her. They want her to move in with me into the home I own, I work as a hospice nurse practitioner.