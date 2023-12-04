Woman tells sister she 'will not cater to her' just because she's pregnant. AITA?

"AITA: for telling for telling my sister I will not cater to her just because she is pregnant?"

I (20f) and my sister (22f) have never really gotten along, with in the last couple of days she announced that she was 7-8 months pregnant. With the announcement came some very odd rules.

Like I can’t have junk food in my house if she’s over, I can’t have my cat around her he needs to be locked away, I can’t have pop cans in the fridge, and a few other along with the rules came her expectations of me and my other sister.