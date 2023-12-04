Woman tells sister she 'will not cater to her' just because she's pregnant. AITA?

I (20f) and my sister (22f) have never really gotten along, with in the last couple of days she announced that she was 7-8 months pregnant. With the announcement came some very odd rules.
Like I can’t have junk food in my house if she’s over, I can’t have my cat around her he needs to be locked away, I can’t have pop cans in the fridge, and a few other along with the rules came her expectations of me and my other sister.
For example if she calls us we have to drop whatever we are doing to attend to her hand and foot unless we are at work, if she asks us to do something we have to, and when the baby is born we have to have a car seat and a crib in each of our cars/houses so she can drop the baby off whenever she feels like it.
I told her there is no way that she is just going to drop her baby off at my house whenever she feels like it, I have no issues getting a car seat in my car or having a bassinet in my house for if I’m babysitting my niece or nephew but I will not be told I have to because she wants to be able to drop the baby off whenever.
So I had told her that I will not cater to her every demand and wait on her hand and foot. She had gotten upset and told me that she will never let me see my niece or nephew because I won’t let her just uproot my life because she decided to make a decision with a man who is 15 years older then her because she doesn’t want to put her life on hold for this baby.
I don’t feel like I am the ahole in this situation I just feel like she’s not seeing things from my perspective like I’m heading to college soon and I’m not going to have room for the baby in my dorm and I don’t feel like I should have to cater to her just because she is pregnant.
Snackinpenguin said:
NTA. It’s up to her to provide the car seat if she wants a free babysitting service from you (or realistically, she can pick up her own dang kid with her car). When they’re babies, they use bucket car seats. She can get extra bases and distribute them, but it’s not on you to be shelling out hundreds of dollars.
tatersprout said:
NTA. That's really funny that she expects all that. Tell her that's her boyfriend's job.
opinescarf said:
If she can’t be at your house with junk food, pop and your cat, the very simple solution is for her not to come to your house. Do not give an inch with her or you will regret it. NTA.
bamf1701 said
NTA. If you don’t put your foot down now she is going to throw your life into complete chaos with her demands. You did good telling her what you did. And she will back off her threat to never let you see the baby as soon as she wants something.
Moriarty1953 said:
Your sister is either delusional or an entitled brat. It's her kid, not yours, and her responsibility. Her rules and demands are crazy - stick to your boundaries. NTA.
Winter_Dragonfly_452 said:
NTA. She can decide to have a baby but it’s her job to raise that child and do what she needs to do. She does not get to tell you in your own house that your cat has to be locked up and what food you can or cannot have in your refrigerator.
That is way overstepping her bounds. And if she’s going to play the stupid game of if you don’t do what I say, you’re not going to get to see your niece or nephew Get that on a recording so later in life, when your niece or nephew is older, they’ll know that you wanted to be in their life. Do not play her games.