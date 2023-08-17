Woman tells sister she's 'more annoying' than her kids could ever be on trip; AITA?

My sister wanted my husband and I, or just me, to go to a bar with her every night. That didn't sound fun to us, but we did agree we would go with her one night.

The night we went to the bar we got there a little after seven. Just before nine we both agreed we were tired and wanted to head back upstairs.

My sister was upset and said we promised to hang out with her. We said we did, but now we are tired.

She said that was bullsh$t. She then griped that she didn't even know why she came on the trip.

Out of annoyance I said I didn't either, because she seemed determined not to have fun. She said we were abandoning her to go check on our annoying kids.