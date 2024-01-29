Woman tells sister that she's no longer the 'it girl' in town, 'stop acting that way.' AITA?

Anyways since I knew from a young age people wouldn’t like me for my looks I always worked on my grades. I went to a good university. Then I worked on my looks, I gained weight, got a hair care routine got a nose job and got braces. Now I look 7 out of 10.

My sister's life on the other hand didn’t go as well. She went to university dropped out, got married and got divorced and moved back at home and works in a market. She also gained a lot of weight because of stress.

This summer she called me asking whether she could come stay with me and my fiancé for a while. She told me she cannot live with my mom anymore and there is nothing to do in out small town. I agreed and she started living with us.