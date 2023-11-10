Woman makes sister leave her party because her life is 'too interesting,' asks AITA?

Before the party, I told her how important this party was for both Ben and me. I also asked her to, for once, let the day be about me. She agreed. During the party, everyone from my side of the family briefly saw us and went to Avery to ask her about her adventures in Uganda or Yemen.

In just half an hour, she had the whole family around her. I called her out and said she needed to try not to take the spotlight once more. She said I was being ridiculous and that it was not her fault she had a life that people wanted to know about.