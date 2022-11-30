Woman tells sister with Ph.D. 'stop talking about work'; sister says she's jealous.

Getting a higher degree is an impressive feat worthy of celebration. There's nothing wrong with taking pride in your achievements, but the people that use their achievements to put others down are the worst. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman is tired of her sister rubbing her Ph.D. in her family's face.
She writes:
My sister (34F) and I (31F) come from a working-class family. Nobody in our family has a higher than high school education, save for us. I have a bachelors, and my sister is currently working on her Ph.D. We’re both proud of this. Still, my sister often brags to the extent many in our family find uncomfortable or discouraging, and she talks down to the people around her.