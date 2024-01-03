Woman tells SO to 'choose his PlayStation' over their marriage, 'He says I’m a hypocrite.' AITA?

He’s been locking his Gameroom recently while in there and when he says he’s sleeping I know he’s playing his PS and I guess now he also looks at these different profiles.

I’ve seen lotion up there a long time ago while cleaning and had asked him about it and he swears he’s not pleasuring himself, but I’m not stupid and naive. I really just hate being lied to.

He says I’m a hypocrite because I watch adult videos, but I wouldn’t watch that and take care of my needs if he would be intimate with me. It’s also not like I’m going to a specific person or their profile when I do pull up a video. I’ve also been honest with him.