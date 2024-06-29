Woman tells social worker sister, 'you don't know what is best for our foster kids.' AITA?

My sister is aware of this and has spoken out to my husband and myself three different times about how we need to do more to ensure this relationship between siblings. We have told her that's not possible.

She told us we are failing our foster kids. She said we need to find out the info of these half siblings and fight for contact. She told us we could bring it to court if we need to.

I reminded her that's not something we can do. She told me the kids will never see us as parents or want to be in our family if we keep them from their siblings. And then she went on and on about how important sibling relationships are and brought up the fact she's a social worker and "she knows how these things work better than anyone in the family".