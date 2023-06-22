Vegan woman explains to son that grandma eats cow, grandma demands she call it 'beef.'

Vegans get a bad rep. No dairy, eggs, or meat can make eating out with non-vegans a pain. Then comes the sense of superiority for being vegan; not all vegans do this, but the ones that do are insufferable. It's also insufferable for meat eaters to try and force vegans to eat meat.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a vegan woman watches as her MIL tries to get her vegan son to try eating cow, and she gets in trouble for telling her son the truth.

She writes:

My partner and I have been vegan for years. We have a 4-year-old son who eats the same things as us, so, for now, is also plant-based.

We have always said that our goal will be to instill vegan values in him, but that ultimately, once he gets to the age where he starts to have more autonomy, he won't be punished or anything for choosing to consume animal products when presented with the opportunity--that will be his choice.