Woman tells stepdad to 'get a life' instead of 'policing' her teen sister. AITA?

I was horrified that he would even dare tell Molly something like that and think he has the right to decide whether or not Molly shaves. After Molly told me what happened, I immediately called my mom and told her to tell her husband to mind his damn business and stay in his lane.

She said I can’t talk about him like that but she will discuss the issue with Harry and see what happened. Harry later called me to “explain his side of the story."

It was the exact same thing Molly told me but he was talking about it in a way that he was doing what was best for Molly and looking out for her. I told him he seriously needs to get a life instead of worrying about things that have nothing to do with him.