Woman tells stepmom she can't use the same baby name, 'I picked it first;' AITA?

Baby names can be a tense subject among family members, especially when everyone seems to have an opinion at Thanksgiving about the name 'Phoebe' because their 2nd grade bully happened to have the same name...

So, when a pregnant woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about a name debate in her family, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my stepmom she can't use the baby name I've chosen?

My dad had me when he was in his early 20s and my stepmom (Elle, 34F) is closer in age with me (25F). Both Elle and I are pregnant at the same time. She is currently 34 weeks while I am 32 weeks. We are both having girls.

Since I was a little kid, I wanted to name my first born girl, Elizabeth, after my gran who raised me while dad was in medical school.

My partner likes the name Elizabeth and we've decided that she will be called Elizabeth Katherine after both our grandmothers. We've also decided to keep the name a surprise.