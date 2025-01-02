Woman tells 'super picky-eater' husband to 'throw the breakfast away,' 'I want a divorce.' AITA?

I asked what he was going to eat then and he said he was going to eat rice and egg at home. I said that’s fine just ask the lady at the checkout to take the items as we didn’t pay yet. It was a bit busy and he didn’t want to wait so he said wanted the breakfast items.

I then took the items to make him breakfast as he said he’s hungry. Then he said the bacon I chose was “gross” cause it was maple flavored. He then made a scene and said he didn’t want breakfast. He said he never wanted it and he’s just eating it cause we bought it. I told him why did you buy it then? I told him if he was upset about throwing it away, I can eat it later and he can just eat McDonald’s.