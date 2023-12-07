Woman tells SO that she traveled to 56 countries with ex, 'Sorry I don't have Silicon Valley money.' AITA?

However, my ex was a commitment shy man who drank a lot, and did nothing about other women openly trying to take him from me. He was always switching from saying we were getting married soon to needing a few more years of no stress and kids to decide whether to marry me.

Finally, I said we needed to take a break if he wasn't ready to marry and he broke up with me permanently. What was worse is he married somebody a year later who is now only 27.

I was in therapy when I met my husband so I unloaded a lot about my ex for closure. And I continued to talk about what was my life for 13 years until he said at therapy that he was uncomfortable since I was just reiterating old points.