Woman tells unemployed husband: 'good luck finding a thin supermodel girlfriend now.' AITA?

But worst of all is the fact that after our first child was born I learned the extent of my husband's obsession with his ex. I'm medium height and have to work to keep fit. His ex was tall and rail thin, and they shared a love of skiing.

They broke up when she was 23 and he was 24, and he's always in conversation with friends, described ideal beautiful women as that 22 or so year old who is tall, super thin, and super athletic. When I told him to stop describing his ex as his definition of beauty, he'd say "Your inability to change your height is your problem." He asked if he should start claiming that Boise, Idaho is the best vacation spot ever, better than Paris and Milan because Boise's my hometown and we wouldn't want to hurt my feelings for the sake of objectivity now.