Woman uninvites FIL from wedding because he said, 'wedding isn't going to be natural.'

Marriage is a beautiful thing. Love, family, and friends are all in the air during the engagement and marriage ceremonies. Unfortunatley, there are times when family or friends can put a damper on what should be happy times.
She writes:
I'm Jeana (32F), and my wife Zoé (34F), at my engagement dinner, made a toast to new beginnings. Everyone happily clinked drinks except Zoé's father. He just sat there with his arms crossed, staring daggers at me.
I looked at Zoé, but she was too busy talking to her brother. Twenty minutes into the dinner, I overheard a conversation at the end of the table where we sat the older people like our parents and grandparents.
I heard my mother say, 'Excuse me?' Then I heard Zoé's father say, 'It just isn't natural.' I asked what was happening, and the whole table sat silent. Zoé's father said he was happy for us but didn't like that I'm a girl.
I asked him what he meant by that, and he told me our whole engagement was a joke. He started to look around for some backup. I laughed and told him not to attend the wedding if he felt that way.
He got distraught and told me I couldn't tell him what to do and that he was going to go anyways. I put my foot down and said no, your not. For years I had to sit and listen to him talk down on me and Zoé's relationship, but this time I wasn't letting it happen.
But now I regret it because Zoé's mother told me that her family wasn't attending the wedding after the party. After all, I told Her husband he couldn't come. Zoé is extremely upset and has been crying since we returned, AITA for uninviting him?
There is no place for homophobia on the internet.
UKNZ007Tubbs says:
NTA (Not the A%$hole). Ask Zoe why she cares so much about people who do not love or respect her? Her father is homophobic, his family members who are currently supporting him are homophobic.
As hard as this is to hear - if Zoe can’t understand that, then maybe she doesn’t deserve to be in a relationship with you, as she doesn’t really respect you or herself.
ParsimoniousSalad says:
ESH (Everyone Sucks Here) - you don't unilaterally decide something for both of you as a couple. That's not cool no matter how much her father deserved it.
NorthByNorthWesteros says:
NTA. Zoé dad doesn't like it, he can kick rocks. I wouldn't want someone anywhere, especially when drinking is involved, they didn't approve of.
If the family is taking his side, it means they're just as unsupportive as he is, they just don't vocalize it. I'd apologize to Zoé for not talking with her first about what course to take, BUT she should understand that anyone opposed to your wedding shouldn't be there, family or not.
That is just a powder keg waiting to go off. Like I can clearly see the dad sitting there drinking ready to launch onto a fully homophobic rant during his speech making everyone uncomfortable, especially you and Zoé.
All weddings, gay or straight, should be homophobia free!