Woman tells younger sister, 'your wedding is a mistake,' refuses to be her MOH. AITA?

Since then, I've noticed other red flags. Mark is controlling and often belittles Lily in front of others. He makes decisions for her without consulting her, and she's become more withdrawn and anxious. When I try to talk to her about it, she brushes it off and says she's fine.

Last week, things came to a head when Lily asked me to be her Maid of Honor. I told her I couldn't do it. I couldn't stand by her side and watch her marry someone I believe is toxic for her. She was devastated and accused me of not supporting her. I tried to explain my concerns, but she wouldn't listen.