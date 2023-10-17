Woman tests one-upping cousin by faking pregnancy, '2 weeks later she's pregnant.' AITA?

Eventually she gave up and I didn’t hear from her for awhile. My mom recently told me she’s getting married on the exact day me and my fiancé decided on. (Halloween next year) and I’m just...annoyed? I asked her what was going on because it felt weird and she said it was nothing.

Now, growing up, she always tried to one-up me and I always let it go because my mom would always say that we were better off than she was and I really just wanted to spend time with her at the end of the day but it was never enough.