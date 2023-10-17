Woman tests one-upping cousin by faking pregnancy, '2 weeks later she's pregnant.' AITA?

Okay so for a bit of backstory I used to do almost everything with my cousin. I’d visit during the summer and she would visit during the winter. Somewhere after turning 21 we stopped talking due to her boyfriend and I not getting along but we eventually made up after 3 years.
Anyway, in November last year my fiancé proposed to me and I was extremely happy and told my family. I also told my cousin and her boyfriend when they came over for thanksgiving and she seemed...kinda upset?
I brushed it off due to me just being excited and she left without saying anything. 3 weeks later she tells my mom she’s getting married and my mom told me. I originally didn’t have a problem until she started trying to rush the wedding. Every one was telling her to slow down but she would just get upset and she spent all this money she can’t get back.
Eventually she gave up and I didn’t hear from her for awhile. My mom recently told me she’s getting married on the exact day me and my fiancé decided on. (Halloween next year) and I’m just...annoyed? I asked her what was going on because it felt weird and she said it was nothing.
Now, growing up, she always tried to one-up me and I always let it go because my mom would always say that we were better off than she was and I really just wanted to spend time with her at the end of the day but it was never enough.
My family thinks I’m being ridiculous and is saying she’s not trying to outdo me so I told her I was pregnant and wouldn’t you know, 2 weeks later and she announced she’s pregnant. I am just so tired and I don’t know what to do because my family is saying to just ignore it and just go to the wedding but I can’t.
I’m hurt and she knows I’m hurt and is trying to talk about us going shopping together for her wedding and I’m just done. Maybe I shouldn’t have lied but I was trying to prove a point to my parents and I’m not sure if I should just cut her off or just go to the wedding.
Active_Pooter said:
Start fabricating incredibly inconvenient/expensive flexes for her to try and top. seed the info though family friends and social media even. tell no one except your so what you're doing so they can help.
Sugar_Mama76 said:
This is when you just say screw it and have fun with it. Find some hideous flower arrangements. Clashing colors and styles. Go on and on about how gorgeous and UNIQUE they are.
Bridesmaid dresses with a butt bow so big it hasn’t been seen since 1986. My GAWD you have to have that special D&G look, saw it on a side catwalk during fashion week, it’s going to be THE thing soon and you’re first! Continue on. Let her wedding be a shock to the system when you walk in.
Oh, and when she asks about shopping for your pregnancy and such, give her a confused look. Why ever would you think I was pregnant? Gaslight the hell out of her. She’s told everyone she is, so now she gotta fake a miscarriage. She won’t mind cause it’s attention but it’s more lies to keep straight.
_Winterlong_ said:
NTA. Tell her you eloped instead! It’s sooooo romantic (play it up). See if she elopes - if she does, take your wedding date back!
Free-Comb8184 said:
NTA. I have a cousin exactly like this. Luckily most family members recognized what was happening because this cousin also has a shady past. Many many years later and I still don’t trust her.
Intelligent_Emu_9464 said:
NTA in this instance. I normally do not endorse lying period but in this case, I can understand. It's likely your family won't see it because they would have already if they were going to. If you picked that date, go forward with it and enjoy yourself.
If you are flexible or have other dates that work, pick something but don't tell anyone until you have locked it in. If they can't make it, then they can't make it but it's better than them passing the info on to someone that tries to do what she is. She obviously has an inferiority complex where you are concerned.
GemueseBeerchen said:
NTA tell her your honeymoon is on some VIP secret island thatcosts a lot of money. Lets see what happens. Or tell her you are getting a tattoo. I really would love to see how far you can go.