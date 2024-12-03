Woman shares Thanksgiving saga; 'I'm FURIOUS after what my BIL said at dinner.'

I don’t see anything “political” about this. This is a question of one’s morals, and I think class prejudice is a large part of the reason our country is in the mess it’s in. My BIL had no interest in learning anything, refused my offer to send him more information.

He just would prefer to sit there and smirk and say fast food workers deserve to live in poverty. What a horrible thing to say about millions of people. From someone who claims to be a Christian.

And he has ALWAYS accused me of lying about some thing or other (like those wage numbers) and it makes me angry because I am not a liar, I have always been an honest person.