Woman threatens to bail on best friend's wedding; 'You want me to be MOH but NOT be in any photos?' AITA? UPDATED 4X

About the bride...to be honest, this is kind of how her behavior is. She grew up extremely spoiled and wealthy (and I did not) so I think some of our friendship has been me justifying her actions because her parents just "never said no."

When we went off to college our freshman year, she literally moved off campus for half a semester because her roommate in her dorm made a joke about her major. I remember at the time thinking "that's extreme but that's just my bff!" and laughing, but that is very much her personality.

When she is great and everything is going perfectly, she is fantastic and the best person in the entire world. When things get a little dicey, she tends to be a little less great bordering on mean.