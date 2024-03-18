Woman threatens dad, 'If you let my psychotic stepsister come on this trip I'll never speak to you AGAIN.' AITA?

I have tried to keep this trip a secret from her but when I was in my room on the phone talking about it over pizza and music. I found out she snuck in and hid in the closet and was eavesdropping.

She bursted out asking if she could come and I told her no and to get out. She started stomping her feet and she ran out.

My friends begged me to not invite her. My dad called me downstairs and asked if she could go because she could use a vacation and I told him I’m not taking her, they can take her on a vacation but I’m not watching her for almost 3 weeks alone.