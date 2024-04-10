Woman threatens divorce after husband ruins her gender reveal party. 'I was scared for my life.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATE

When this woman is upset with her husband, she asks the internet:

"AITA For Wanting To Divorce My Husband Because He Wants A Son?"

I(27,F) have been with my husband (29,M) for five years, married for three of those years. Our marriage was perfect and we were so happy. It felt like our entire life was perfect. Church on Sunday, loving husband, beautiful home, all of it.

A few months into our marriage I became pregnant and my husband and I were overjoyed and so was the rest of our family. My husband was especially happy after finding out our baby was a boy as he'd always told me he wanted at least one son.

I even started to try to attempt to repair my relationship with my mother so our son could have a relationship with his grandparents.