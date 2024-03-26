Woman threatens to leave fiancé when he reveals he has a fatal disease. AITA? 2 MAJOR UPDATES

I don't know why it worked for us. All I know is that we were both so drained at the time and we each had the same gut feeling that a complete separation was what we needed. Our relationship had become far more exhausting than fun and I honestly believe that we wouldn't have made it if we'd forced ourselves to work together to fix it.

Again, don't take relationship advice from me. But trust your instincts - you have them for a reason.

And I'm sure you'll be happy to know that he wasn't sitting at home pining for me while I traipsed around Europe not having se% with people! He was busy with his own adventure - he bought a car (we live in Manhattan, so that's a pretty big thing) and road tripped across the country.