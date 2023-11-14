Bride yells at fiancée for ordering her a wedding dress, ‘I already said I didn't wanna match with her.’ AITA?

Let's take it in order. Now, there is no harm in her asking you to match, I understand some people would find that sweet, but when you said no, that should have been the instant end of the suggestion. Now, here's where it starts to get worrying. From what you are saying your fiancee ordered the dress AFTER you said no.

She completely disregarded your views and tried to force you to do what she wanted. That indicates that not only will she do whatever she can to get her own way, but all she cares about is that SHE gets HER perfect wedding, she obviously has no care that you don't get the wedding YOU want.