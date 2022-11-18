Woman threatens to skip Thanksgiving if mom makes her brother-in-law a birthday cake.

Birthdays are conflicting for people. Some love their birthdays and enjoy the attention, while others (me) would rather the day come and go without a big hullabaloo. If you love your birthday, sharing the day with another big event defeats the purpose of having a birthday. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one woman will pull out all the stops to make sure her birthday is hers and hers alone.

I was born on Thanksgiving. As a result, every year, we celebrate Thanksgiving AND my birthday on the same day. I get presents, my favorite leg, and ice cream. It’s how we’ve done it every year.