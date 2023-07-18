Woman throws away roommates 'annoying' bouquet after getting into a fight with her BF.

Living with a roommate has a lot of pros. Cheaper rent, someone to socialize with, and someone to offset utility bills is incredibly helpful. However, a bad roommate's cons can overshadow all the pros.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A%&hole Subreddit, a woman has a bad night with her boyfriend and takes it out on her roommate.

She writes:

I 25f used to live in a two bed flat with my friend. She moved out last month and got her friend Ava to take over her tenancy. I work long hours and am barely at home, and even then, it is mainly to sleep. We share a bathroom, kitchen, and living space. I have to walk past the kitchen to get to my bedroom.