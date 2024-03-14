Woman torn when 45 yo friend dates her other friend's son; Claims, 'It's natural. I used to breastfeed him.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

When this woman is freaked out by her friend group and doesn't know whose side to take, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not taking sides when one of my friends slept with another friend’s son?"

I(44) grew up with both ‘Emily’(45) and ‘Christine’(44). Emily has a daughter(21) and Christine has a son ‘Henry(20). Right now Emily is dating Christine’s son.

What makes this whole thing even weirder is that Christine had low milk supply and struggled with breastfeeding so at one point Emily breastfed Henry, who is now Emily’s boyfriend.

Yes, my friend is now dating and sleeping with a guy she used to breastfeed. ANd what's weird is Emily is like oh it's natural it's ok I breastfed him so what he was a baby.