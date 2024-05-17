Woman transfers assets to her daughter before the wedding; fiancé says, 'This is discrimination.' AITA? UPDATED

I really do believe our companionship is just as valuable to him as to me. Just that we are also parents who wants the best for our children.

We don't know where our relationship is going. I would still like to have him in my life. But he is also free to leave and find another person. I did not ask him to leave and he is staying for now.

I will try to keep normal stuff equal between all. Whatever I can afford to do out of my income.

My daughter is still getting a pony. Its a gift from her great grandpa, after all. I would not compromise her life and choices. My grandpa took me in for her sake. He left it all to me for her. I cannot compromise on that.