Man is 'disappointed' after GF treats his birthday the way he treats hers, GF says, 'you barely remember my birthday!'

I, myself, am somebody who can often be at a loss because my idea of showing that I care is not always the same as theirs. If someone tells me what they're thinking of when they consider effort in a relationship, that allows me to understand their perspective in a way that, in the past, gives me a guidebook for showing my love. '

Because I do actually love that person, I hear what they tell me and act accordingly. On the opposite side, if I am not receiving love in the way that I need to be, I have had success being very clear about the kinds of things that I mean when I say I want thought and effort.