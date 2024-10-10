Woman tries to 'save' her brother from his wife's obsession with her baby, 'she's acting strange.' AITA?

chez2202 said:

NTA. But I do have questions. You said that she is rearranging your baby’s nursery whenever you leave her alone with the baby. Why didn’t you tell her the first time that it’s not ok and she shouldn’t be doing it, especially as she is supposed to be watching the baby, not rearranging furniture?

You also said she is taking lots of pictures of your baby. Not unusual for any family member to do this but what is she doing with the pictures? Are they going on SM without your permission? Regarding the matching clothes, where the hell do you buy matching outfits for a 3 month old and a woman in her twenties?