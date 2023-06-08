Woman tries to avoid babysitting by getting incredibly high; husband calls her an AH.

Assuming makes an a@% out of you and me. If you need someone to do something for you, always ask if that person is willing to do it rather than assume it's okay. Open communication and active listening is the only way to healthy relationships.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A%$hole Subreddit, one woman gets upset that her in-laws assume she's okay with watching all the children while they vacation.

She writes:

I live in British Columbia, and my family often hosts at home because we live on a lake.

However, I always seem to get roped into watching the kids. Which means I don't get to enjoy my life when we have guests.

My husband will drink beer with his brother and dad, my MIL and SIL will go on winery visits, and I will end up at the house responsible for my nieces and nephews.