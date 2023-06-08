Woman tries to avoid babysitting by getting incredibly high; husband calls her an AH.

Assuming makes an a@% out of you and me. If you need someone to do something for you, always ask if that person is willing to do it rather than assume it's okay. Open communication and active listening is the only way to healthy relationships.
I live in British Columbia, and my family often hosts at home because we live on a lake.
However, I always seem to get roped into watching the kids. Which means I don't get to enjoy my life when we have guests.
My husband will drink beer with his brother and dad, my MIL and SIL will go on winery visits, and I will end up at the house responsible for my nieces and nephews.
So last weekend, I ensured I was high as f%*k when they showed up.
My husband and his brother had to watch the kids because I was ill. Their mom is pissed at me because she 'trusts me to make better choices.' I told her my free time is valuable and I wasn't free child care.
My husband had already had a few, so his brother had to stay sober, poor baby.
My husband thinks I should have tried talking to them again for the fiftieth time instead of getting f#%ked up. They now know better than not to ask me if I even WANT to watch the kids.
Tizzery says:
NTA (Not the A$%hole). And your hubby is the biggest ah. He was just as happy with the previous scenario because he still got to drink and socialize while You were held hostage to the expectation of forced babysitting duties. He didn't even remain sober to help you watch his nieces and nephews.
He had the same expectation as his family: He could drink and schmooze while you chased the kids. And isn't he such a great guy to bring a babysitter for the family? He got all the benefits and goodwill of doing the family a favor while you were stuck with the actual work of it. He should have stopped it from day 1 (and if he were the one who was stuck with the kids from the beginning, he would have).
DontAskMeChit says:
This is HIS family; he should handle them and tell them you are not a free babysitter. NTA. You don't have to get high to avoid babysitting unless you want to get high.
Bipolar_Bear_84 says:
So everyone is allowed to enjoy their time except you? That makes perfect sense. NTA.
OP, how difficult are these children that people must devote all their time watching them?