Woman tries to manipulate dad into letting her BF move in with them by having a baby.

Eventually, Gary responded with a picture of a baby and said, "Say hello to your grandson!" She had never even told my ex-wife and me that she was pregnant. (For context, she's a larger girl and had put on a couple of extra kilos over the last couple of months. While it seems obvious now in retrospect, at the time, it just seemed like normal weight gain.)

She and Gary brought the baby back to our house sometime the next day while I was at work. When I got home, I asked her why she hadn't told me about this, and she said it's because she wanted Gary to move in with us.