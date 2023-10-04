Woman gets exposed for trying to steal credit for the gift her kids got her husband.

All the guys were jealous of my new Lego set. I got some nice golf stuff and some very nice bourbon, but all the guys could talk about was my new Millennium Falcon.

My wife, for some reason, decided to take the credit from the kids. She was telling everyone how she got it for me because I'm such a little boy at heart. Our kids heard her and were confused because they knew she wasn't involved at all. They were telling everyone how they took me to the store to find something I would love. They even put in some of their own money ($10 each) to buy my gift.