Woman turns damaged wedding dress into cosplay, refuses to give it to cousin getting married. AITA?

"AITA for turning a wedding dress into a cosplay rather than letting my cousin have it for her wedding?"

I (27F) am an avid cosplayer, my girlfriend (28F) and I go to all conventions we can and have a lot of fun making our costumes together and prepping for the year. Three months ago I, my girlfriend, and my cousin (30F) went around charity shops looking for pieces we could turn into cosplays.

My cousin isn't a cosplayer but she tagged along as she likes a good bargain hunt. In the third shop we went to we found in the window an old school wedding dress, it had a few stains and minor rips but all in all was in good condition.