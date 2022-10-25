Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Potluck host requires only women to cook and refuses to let friend bring pasta salad.

Potluck host requires only women to cook and refuses to let friend bring pasta salad.

Shenuque Tissera
Oct 25, 2022 | 2:09 PM
ADVERTISING

Cooking is inherently political. Couples can fight over it. Roommates might be passive-aggressive about it. You may just lose everything overtaking the last french fry that you were sharing with the table. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman decides she's had enough of potlucks because of the people who show up.

AITA for un-rsvping to a party over pasta salad

Mel is head of the party planning committee.

My friend Mel likes to throw parties/get-togethers. She does potluck style. Everyone brings something to share. Then she takes care of the main dish.

OP is not a fan of Mel's work.

Her parties have become something I go to out of obligation more than for fun because I end up more annoyed than anything.

Mel adheres to typical gender stereotypes.

A few weeks or months ahead, Mel will make an event on social media and ask women to bring a dish, and "men can if they want." Then she wants us (women) to let her know what dish we're making, so there are no doubles.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content