Potluck host requires only women to cook and refuses to let friend bring pasta salad.

Cooking is inherently political. Couples can fight over it. Roommates might be passive-aggressive about it. You may just lose everything overtaking the last french fry that you were sharing with the table. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman decides she's had enough of potlucks because of the people who show up.
AITA for un-rsvping to a party over pasta salad
My friend Mel likes to throw parties/get-togethers. She does potluck style. Everyone brings something to share. Then she takes care of the main dish.
Her parties have become something I go to out of obligation more than for fun because I end up more annoyed than anything.
A few weeks or months ahead, Mel will make an event on social media and ask women to bring a dish, and "men can if they want." Then she wants us (women) to let her know what dish we're making, so there are no doubles.