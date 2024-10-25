Woman uncovers family secret right before cheating sister's wedding, 'it broke my heart.' AITA?

When Jake confronted Anna, she denied everything and accused me of lying out of jealousy. Heartbroken and confused, he went to our parents for support. That’s when things really unraveled. My parents defended Anna and revealed that they had covered for her before.

A while back, she had a brief affair with a married professor during her last year of college. When the affair came to light, my parents helped her transfer to another university to escape the fallout. They convinced her to break things off quietly, promising that no one would find out about it.

Now, faced with this history of cover-ups, Jake was understandably devastated—not just by Anna’s infidelity but also by my parents’ willingness to hide the truth from him. He called off the wedding, feeling betrayed by both Anna and my parents.