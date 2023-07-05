Woman refuses to invite sister to wedding after her TBI; uninvited mom for protesting.

Many people dream of having the perfect wedding day. It's a day that's for you filled with so many choices like venue, food, and guest list are just a few of the hundreds of choices involved in wedding planning. All of these choices will have future consequences, intended or not.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A%#hole Subreddit, a woman doesn't want her sister at her wedding because she fears her TBI will distract her mom.

She writes:

My (28) sister, 'Anna' (25) suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident. She doesn't get a lot of social cues, is slow to respond, and sometimes throws tantrums like a moody teen. I love and care about her, but the easiest way to explain it is that she sometimes acts like a child.