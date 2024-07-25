Woman with 'unique' side hustle asks boyfriend, 'you knew my job, why do you care now?' AITA?

Hi everyone. So I want to start by saying I (f21) have a really unique job that not a lot of people agree with. It’s okay if you don’t, it’s not your job and it doesn’t have to be! I respect your opinion just please don’t be rude about it.
I currently work as a maid, a topless maid. As in, I clean people’s homes with no clothes, but my bottoms on. I do this because my friend found it as a “side hustle." I am currently in college and it is how I pay for each of my semesters, enabling to me to graduate with zero debt. I graduate next semester! At that point I will quit my job.
I typically clean very expensive homes for very rich people, and I have never really had a bad experience at my job (thank god!). Of course there is leering, but I mean that’s the appeal. It really doesn’t bother me.
I told my bf (m25) this on our second date because I know that some people, especially men, have a problem with it. I have to admit he was a little put off at first but ultimately he decided he was okay with it, as long as it isn’t my life goal lol, which it certainly isn’t.
We have been dating now for six months and it has been very good. He honestly is a great bf and I did see a future with him. Unfortunately last night he broke up with me.
It started because I told him to come to my house at 7, and I would make us dinner. Well I ended up being late because there was an accident on the bridge I take from one of my clients house. My bf heard it on the news and told me take my time, he will chill at my apartment and it’s not a rush.
When I got home, I was exhausted from driving and went right to my bedroom to put some comfy clothes on. My bf was there. It didn’t bother me, I just took my shirt off the throw a pj shirt on.
My bf looked at me as I did, and I could see in his face that something changed that instant. He saw me with my uniform bottoms on and it seemed like he just now made that connection about what I do and look like.
He broke up with me right then and there. I sobbed all night and all day. When he called me just recently, I asked him why. He told me my job. I told him that he’s known my job, why even waste my time and break my heart?
He called me and an ahole for that. He told me “you can’t even see this from my perspective, I actually loved you.” I’m just so hurt. AITA for any of this? I thought I was so clear about everything my job is.
Fancy_Bass_1920 said:
NTA. You told him from the start. You will be debt free. Do what you need to. You don’t need him.
ESLsucks said:
NTA he has the right to break up with you, but no reason to be an ass to you while doing it. On the bright side youre probably better off from breaking up with him now than dragging it out.
Nay0704 said:
NTA! Graduate and move on. The job is temporary it's not your future. Focus on graduating. Your Mr. Forever is still out there.
ttouran said:
Sometimes you think you can tolerate something until you realize you can't.
MaskedCrocheter said:
NTA. People who love you don't call you names, shame you or judge you for finding a way to survive. The little boy took himself home and now you can find yourself a man. Congratulations early on graduating!
Femme0879 said:
NTA. he doesn’t like the fairness of that question and instead of at least answering “I thought I could handle it until I saw it” he went to name calling. You’re better off without him.