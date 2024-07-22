Woman unknowingly breaks another mom's rules for her kid, refuses to take the blame. AITA?

"AITA for not taking the blame for unknowingly breaking a mom's rules for her kid?"

My (41f) daughter (15) had a sleepover a couple of days ago with four of her friends. From what I observed, the girls had a lot of fun together and were all very respectful of each other, my husband, and I. Most of the girls’ parents thanked me and my husband for hosting and said positive things, but one texted me a list of all the things I did wrong.

The first thing that upset this mom was the fact that my daughter and her friends went swimming in our backyard pool. When the sleepover invites were sent out via text message, I asked the moms if they were okay with their girls going swimming. All of them said “yes” or “that’s okay with me” except for the complaining mom, who simply liked my text. I assumed this meant yes.