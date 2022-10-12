Aunt uses spray bottle to train nephew like a dog after sister won't discipline him.

Being an uncle or an aunt is the best. You get to do all the fun without the responsibility of raising the kids. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one aunt learns her sister may not be disciplining her child.

AITA for using a spray bottle to train my nephew

My nephew is a rainbow baby. My sister had a lot of trouble conceiving, and he was a miracle. She was 42 when she finally managed to give birth. She was on bed rest for the last three months of her pregnancy.

My nephew is now six, and while I love him, he is a monster. He throws tantrums when things don't go his way. He screams if he loses playing a game. He refuses to understand why he can't ride my seven-year-old St Bernard.