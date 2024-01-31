Woman uses stepdad's money to vacation with BF instead of spending time with family, asks AITA?

Master-Parsley-4949 writes:
My (F23) mom married my stepdad when I was 12. He's okay, and he and I have a cordial and friendly relationship. His son, Danny (26), on the other hand, is an a%@#ole and a bully. The best day, for me, in that house was the day he went away to school.
I haven't had to spend more than three hours with Danny in the last 8 years. He was only home in the summers, and I was with my dad or his family during that time.
Anyway, he managed to convince some poor woman to marry him. I received an invitation in the mail and immediately RSVP'd an emphatic 'NO.' My mom called me to ask why I wasn't going to attend. I said that I couldn't afford it and I didn't really want to go. Other than her, I will have no real relatives there.
My stepdad got on the call and said he would pay for me to go on the trip. I asked if I was going to have to share my room. He said no. I asked if I was supposed to do anything other than attend the wedding and reception. He said no. I asked if my invitation included a plus one. He said no.
It was $2,200 for single occupancy or $1,800. He sent me $2,200 to book my flight and room. I would only agree to go if I could book my trip so there was no mistake and I somehow ended up with great aunt Gladys in my extra bed. My boyfriend scraped up $1,400, and we booked the trip. I didn't mention it to my mom.
We ended up having a great time. We did a bunch of excursions, and I attended the wedding and the reception by myself. I participated in the family pictures and danced at the reception. I was social and even had dinner with my mom and stepdad one night.
My boyfriend used our resort bonus cash to book himself a solo excursion to some rum distilleries, so he was busy the day of the wedding.
I had dinner with my mom last week, and she brought up how rude I had been to use money meant for me to spend time with the 'family' to subsidize a vacation for myself and my boyfriend.
Apparently, I was expected to eat every meal and attend all the wedding stuff. I reminded her that I didn't want to go in the first place and only agreed after I was told I was only expected at the wedding and the reception.
She says that my stepdad is upset that I pretty much ignored everyone for the entire week. I don't think I did anything wrong. AITA?
Here are some of the top comments:
Artistic_Tough5005 says:
NTA (Not the A%@!ole) You attended the events you were asked to. Your BF paid his own way.
OP responded:
That's what I said.
Aggravating-Pain9249 says:
You asked about attending anything other than the wedding and reception. SD said NO. You attended those. Your mother and SD wanted to put on a show of a perfect blended family. You spent your SD's money on the flight and hotel as requested. Your BF paid for his own flight. NTA.
Excellent-Count4009 says:
NTA. "She says that my stepdad is upset that I pretty much ignored everyone for the entire week." You did EXACTLY what you agreed to do, and your stepdad agreed to it, too: You went there, and were there for the wedding.
Your stepdad EXPLICITELY TOLD YOU the only expectation was for you to be there for the wedding: " I asked if I was supposed to do anything other than attend the wedding and reception. He said no. " "I don't think I did anything wrong." .. you did NOT. If they are angry, that is solely THEIR fault.
rebootsaresuchapain says:
NTA. You made it very clear you would be only available for that one day. And you showed up with a smile and had your photo taken. That’s what was agreed.
mastimama0722 says:
NTA. I love it! Malicious compliance is the best. You did exactly what you agreed to, but not another thing. Noone can fault you, maybe they're just jealous because you had a better time.
What do you think? Was OP right to only do what she felt obligated to do?