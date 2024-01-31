Woman uses stepdad's money to vacation with BF instead of spending time with family, asks AITA?

My stepdad got on the call and said he would pay for me to go on the trip. I asked if I was going to have to share my room. He said no. I asked if I was supposed to do anything other than attend the wedding and reception. He said no. I asked if my invitation included a plus one. He said no.

It was $2,200 for single occupancy or $1,800. He sent me $2,200 to book my flight and room. I would only agree to go if I could book my trip so there was no mistake and I somehow ended up with great aunt Gladys in my extra bed. My boyfriend scraped up $1,400, and we booked the trip. I didn't mention it to my mom.