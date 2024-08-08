Woman vents about SIL questionable behavior in family group chat; SIL finds messages. AITA?

When she does show up, she sometimes talks about things that don’t make sense, like she’s in her own world and not really paying attention to what’s going on around her.

The whole family has been getting increasingly frustrated, but we’ve tried to be understanding because we know she is not as smart, educated as us and she struggles with certain things.

Recently, though, a few of us siblings were venting about it in our private group chat. We were just expressing how her behavior has been affecting us, especially when she’s late to important events and it throws off the whole day.

Somehow, she got wind of the conversation—probably through her husband, my brother—and she started privately messaging each of us, including me.