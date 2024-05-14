Woman walks out of own birthday party when her friend turns it into a surprise 'intervention.' AITA? UPDATED

When this woman is furious with her friend on her birthday, she asks the internet:

"AITAH For walking out of my birthday party?"

So didn’t think I’d (32f) be posting on this site so soon after my first but just needed to vent really.

So last week some of my old buddies from high school messaged me and said they wanted to get together and celebrate my birthday. I was at first hesitant because I don’t go out and hate parties especially for myself.

I usually just have a family gathering such as a BBQ and only invite my two closest friends. I used to be close to my high school buddies back in the day but obviously as we get older and more responsibilities we lose contact. All of us are in our 30s now and probably only message each other once in a blue moon.