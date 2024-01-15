Woman walks out after future MIL 'from hell' dominates her cooking. AITA? UPDATED 2X.

Instead of just wordlessly pushing you away. However the Soon to be MIL said back when I first met her "You're family now dear, anything we own is yours to use. I really look forward to having you here sweetheart."

She and I had some cooking lessons together cause I grew up not knowing how minus microwaveable items and some stove top items. I took what she said to heart, as I didn't have a stable home growing up. I really thought she was being genuine and I feel side swiped by this tbh.

Now, for the rest of the update: He sees nothing wrong with what his mom did, he said if she wishes to take over that's her right as it's her home (it's not actually HER home - it's the boyfriends, she doesn't own anything) and I quote: