Woman walks out of Christmas dinner because MIL didn't cook the dish she wanted.

Shenuque Tissera
Dec 30, 2022 | 4:05 PM
Christmas is a time when most people will do whatever it takes to be with family. Whether ying across the country, dealing with an annoying cousin, or cooking food, you don't want to cook. It's a special time of year meant to be cherished by e ones you love.

Except for forparticularne family on Reddit that posted on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, where a woman asks if she was right to walk out of her in-laws on Christmas because they didn't make her the food she requested.

I got invited to my fiance's family Christmas celebratory dinner. It's my first Christmas with them. I have always been picky about what I eat. I can't help it; it has to do with psychological factors, childhood, and personal likes and dislikes.

Before accepting their invitation, I let MIL know that I wouldn't be eating the traditional food at their celebration and showed her various dishes to accommodate me. She refused and told me to bring my dish. I said if I had to cook my own dish as a guest, I better stay home.

