Woman walks out of wedding she was supposed to host; AITA?

They criticized basically everything about me and told me that I should've dressed better and now all of their wedding photos would be ruined thanks to me. I was a wearing a dress pre-approved by the bride and had just plain makeup, nothing too crazy since I was just a host.

I just lowered my head and didn't say much. I waited until Daisy and her family would arrive. When they did, before I got a chance to tell her what had happened, the groom's family chimed in and complained about how (verbatim) cheap looking the host they hired was.

I expected Daisy to defend me but she shrugged and said 'The other host we hired cancelled on us last minute. Please bear with her, I promise she won't be in the pictures' my jaw dropped when I heard her say that.