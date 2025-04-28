Woman walks out on first date after he 'tested' her, 'it felt GROSS.' AITA?

So I (29F) went on a date recently with a guy (31M) a friend set me up with. At first, things were going great, we had a lot in common, good conversation, lots of laughs. We grabbed coffee and pastries, the bill came out to about less than $100. When the bill arrived, I was ready to split it, no problem.
But instead of splitting, he handed me the bill and said, "Is it alright if you pay for this?" No explanation, no offer to cover next time, just that. I was a little surprised, but okay, it wasn’t that much, so I paid.
As soon as I handed the money over and got my change, he smiled so big and said, "Congratulations, you passed the test! You're not a gold digger." Apparently, his ex used to expect him to pay for everything, dates, trips, etc. and he got fed up with it. So now he "tests" women to see if they're after his money or not.
Honestly, I was so annoyed. I told him that I'm not his ex and he has no right to treat me like I'm guilty until proven innocent. I also said he’s not some prize that I need to pass tests for. Then I got up and left.
Afterward, I texted our mutual friend to let him know what happened. He apologized and said he'd talk to the guy. I told him I’m blocking him and I don’t want anything to do with him anymore.
The thing is, it's not even about the money. I have a good career, I own property, I'm very financially independent. I absolutely don’t want to be anyone’s ATM either. But I would never pull a stunt like that to "test" someone’s character.
The way he said "Congratulations" like I’d won something seriously rubbed me the wrong way. It just felt so gross and weird. But now I’m wondering...was I too harsh? Should I have just let it go and chalked it up to him being burned before? AITA?
stella_ivn said:
The second he said “Congratulations” like you unlocked Level 2 of Dating, I’d have walked out too. You don’t need to prove your worth to anyone. NTA.
Eastern_Condition863 said:
NTA. You may have passed his test, but he failed yours. Your not compatible.
parodytx said:
You dodged a bullet and the trash took itself out. NTA.
queenrosa said:
NTA. People are usually on their best behavior on a first date. This is how this guy runs his life - instead of clearly communicating, he creates "tests" you aren't aware of. That is a terrible way to manage a relationship.
Think about what dating him would be like...constantly rethinking your actions...proving your worth...yuck, no thank you. Good job on dodging the bullet on this one.
JaneAustinAstronaut said:
NTA. Adults discuss things - they don't do "tests" as if they are a teen trying to get TikTok views. If this guy thinks so lowly of women, then maybe he should date men.
maj0rdisappointment said:
So he admitted he's willing to play games. Doesn't matter what the intention on his side is. NTA at all, you'd be TA to yourself if you didn't walk out.
MunkiLord21 said:
NTA. What a sad and pathetic little man.