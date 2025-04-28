Woman walks out on first date after he 'tested' her, 'it felt GROSS.' AITA?

"AITA for walking out on a date after he 'tested' me by making me pay the bill?"

So I (29F) went on a date recently with a guy (31M) a friend set me up with. At first, things were going great, we had a lot in common, good conversation, lots of laughs. We grabbed coffee and pastries, the bill came out to about less than $100. When the bill arrived, I was ready to split it, no problem.

But instead of splitting, he handed me the bill and said, "Is it alright if you pay for this?" No explanation, no offer to cover next time, just that. I was a little surprised, but okay, it wasn’t that much, so I paid.