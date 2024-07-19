Woman wants to report golden child brother to his company's HR; 'He's not the perfect employee you think he is.' AITA?

When this woman is sick of her brother's work ethic, she asks the internet:
My brother (F) and I still live at home with my mom. My brother is the golden older child and I have been the afterthought. He went to college and got his degree while I worked my ass off doing trades. Even though we both worked really hard, I’m seen as a failure.
My brother makes stupid money as a software engineer. I make a fraction of what he does. However, while I’m working 16 hours a day, he’s playing video games most of the time. Idk how he gets any of his work done, but the times I’ve overheard his meetings, he gets nothing but praise.
It makes me sick he’s stealing money from this company and getting paid to do nothing all day while I work my ass off. Recently he announced he got a promotion and is looking to buy his first home. All my family did was praise him and I’m sick of it.
I found his companies HR email and I am seriously considering reporting him. My hope is they will look at his laptop and realize his using a autoclick 90% of the day and fire him. I see it as a reality check that he desperately needs.
I know this sounds like I’m jealous and petty, which it is, but I truly believe he is wrong for doing what he’s doing. WIBTA?
onemai writes:
YTA - Your jealousy and pettiness are showing and that's an ugly look. YOU have no clue what your brother's job entails - YOU have no idea the quality of his work - YOU just think you can cause him problems. Making someone else look bad does NOT make you look better. My guess is the only person who 'sees you' as a failure...is you.
jersgi8 writes:
YWBTA just mind your own business. It sounds like he's very skilled at what he does and has found a cushy position that requires minimal work but produces good results. Obviously the company thinks his work is worth whatever they're paying him.
You can only control your own life and what you do with it. If you're unhappy in your career, look to make some changes. If you like it, then keep doing it - trades do very well in my area, especially if you own your own business after a while. Focus on yourself, not him.
crime0 writes:
Newsflash. Most people working a 9-5 don’t work the whole 8 hours. everyone messes around at work. Once the job is done, we’re all watching Netflix and going for 2 hour boozy lunches.
Your brother just gets to wfh and chill in his own way. Don’t be the AH. I’d recommend you doing some deconstruction of why you get feelings of jealousy and why you’re looking for validation from others if you’re in a career you genuinely enjoy.
aopdag writes:
YTA dude the trades are where it's at. You just need to set goals and keep learning. You shouldn't be jealous of your brother not having work. The space is overcrowded in tech. Many people are losing their jobs rn. Support your brother the best you can. Family is the only way we all get through these upcoming years.