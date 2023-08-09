Man invites 11 extra people to dinner party; tells GF she better cook or he'll cancel.

Woman (23 F) for wanting my boyfriend to cook after he invited more people than planned?

DINNERHUNBBY writes:

My (23F) boyfriend (25M) and I were supposed to host a dinner tomorrow for us and another couple we met on vacation. I’m supposed to be in charge of the cooking.

Two days ago, before going to work, my boyfriend told me he had forgotten to say to me he invited our neighbors and their three children. I was pretty annoyed he didn’t ask me first, but whatever, I said okay, next time, ask me if I’m okay with it first.

After coming home from work the same day, he tells me that he invited two of his colleagues and that they’ll come with their wives and kids. They have one kid each, so that’ll make two more children.