Woman wants to call off wedding due to fiancé's 'odd financial behavior,' 'I don't CARE that he was ABUSED in his last marriage.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

You don't want access to his millions, you want to be able to put up curtains. You want him to help pay for a couch and a comfortable bed, and he should want to do that.

You also should be able to ask for these things without it being a fight. He can say- we don't need curtains, so no, I won't be paying- but he can't call you names and accuse you of things.

So I think you should just tell him: I can't do this. I get what happened with your ex was terrible, and I will sign any prenup or financial protection that you need.

But, I need a partner, emotionally and financially. I don't expect you to fund my lifestyle, but I expect you to split costs with me, like vacations, curtains, and other home stuff.