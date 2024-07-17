Woman wants to change child's surname; father threatens to disown daughter if she does. AITA?

When this woman doesn't know if her parenting decision is an AH move or not, she asks the internet:

"WIBTA if I changed my daughter's surname even though her father said he will disown her if I do?"

So I (f33's) have a daughter (f7). Background: I escaped her abusive father 2 months after she was born and he has only seen her in-person 4 times since my daughter and I left. He is a typical narcissist and was physically, psychologically, financially, and se%ually abusive to me for years.

While I was pregnant, he threatened to take the li%es of my unborn child and I. One night I woke up to him standing over me with a k%ife, with other kni&es hidden around the house. After she was born, he again threatened her life and used her as a human shield when the police came. (They were on NO help).